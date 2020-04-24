Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

1 dead after morning shooting, 2 injured after motorcycle crash, Tech linebacker drafted to Seahawks

By Michael Cantu | April 24, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT - Updated April 24 at 6:04 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, two motorcyclists are in the hospital after a crash near 92nd Street and University Avenue.

One person has died after a shooting this morning in the 1700 block of East 1st Place.

  • Little details are known right now, but police have tweeted out was person was dead at the scene.
  • Police have launched an investigation.
  • Updated details can be found here, later today: 1 dead after East Lubbock shooting

Lubbock added 11 new cases of COVID-19.

Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks is going to Seattle.

