Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, two motorcyclists are in the hospital after a crash near 92nd Street and University Avenue.
- That was reported sometime around 10 p.m. Thursday, police say the bikes crashed into a pickup truck.
- The driver of the truck was not hurt.
One person has died after a shooting this morning in the 1700 block of East 1st Place.
- Little details are known right now, but police have tweeted out was person was dead at the scene.
- Police have launched an investigation.
Lubbock added 11 new cases of COVID-19.
- There are now 292 active cases and 149 people have recovered.
- As of now, 40 deaths have been reported.
Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks is going to Seattle.
- The Seattle Seahawks drafted Brooks last night, with the 27th pick of the NFL draft.
- Several more Red Raiders could be drafted over the next two days.
