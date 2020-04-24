DPS: April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding motorists that April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
During the rest of the month and throughout the year, it’s important for all drivers to reduce distractions every time they get behind the wheel.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there were more than 96,000 crashes involving distracted driving in 2018, and these crashes led to more than 2,300 serious injuries and over 390 deaths.
Since Nov. 8, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roadways every single day.
DPS urges all Texans to commit to safe driving every time they operate a motor vehicle and offers the following reminders to help keep motorists safe:
· Put your phone away or turn it off before getting behind the wheel.
· Tell friends, family and coworkers you won’t respond to calls or texts when driving.
· Use a smartphone app that sends auto-reply texts when you’re behind the wheel.
· If you must text, pull entirely off the road (preferably into a location away from traffic) before devoting
your focus to the phone.
· Always give driving your full attention — no matter what, as the consequences of distracted driving
can be deadly.
