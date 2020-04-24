First cooler, then a taste of Summer

From late morning through early evening weather conditions will be favorable for the start and rapid spread of wildfires. In addition to dry fuels, skies will be mostly sunny, temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s, winds will become sustained from 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 45 mph possible, and the relative humidity will be low (teens and 20s). In these conditions, any fire likely will grow rapidly and be difficult to control.