First cooler, then a taste of Summer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today will be only slightly cooler, but still warm. Also, mostly sunny, dry and windy. It’s another NO BURN DAY across the South and Low Rolling Plains. Tonight and tomorrow will be a little cooler, but I have some summer heat in my forecast. (UPDATED at 7:12 AM to include average and record temperatures).
From late morning through early evening weather conditions will be favorable for the start and rapid spread of wildfires. In addition to dry fuels, skies will be mostly sunny, temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s, winds will become sustained from 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 45 mph possible, and the relative humidity will be low (teens and 20s). In these conditions, any fire likely will grow rapidly and be difficult to control.
In the wake of today's weak cold front, tonight will be chilly. Lows will be in the 40s, though in the northwestern viewing area upper 30s are more likely. However, winds will diminish to less than 10 mph.
Low clouds - a grey sky - are likely tomorrow morning. There may be patchy fog and its accompanying mist for a few hours. The overcast will add to the early morning chill.
Mostly sunny skies return tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 70s. Winds, and this is good news to most, will remain light.
The mostly fair sky and light wind will continue through Saturday night.
It will be back to partly cloudy and gusty Sunday. High temperatures in the 80s will be common.
I expect a taste of summer early next week with temperatures soaring into the 90s for much of the viewing area. Lubbock's April 27 average high is 79°. The record high is 97° (in 1996).
This time of year, a temperature jump such as that Monday often indicates a cold front is on the way. This time, that's the case.
A cold front is expected sometime Tuesday. Yesterday I mentioned that data available then indicated the front likely arriving late Tuesday or Tuesday night. It now looks as though the front may arrive during the day. I've adjusted down Tuesday's forecast high.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 85°, seven degrees above the average high for the date. The April 23 record high is 97° (1989).
Lubbock's low this morning (unofficial as of this post) was 51°. Lubbock’s April 24 average low is 49° and the high 78°. The record low is 25° (2013) and the record high 95° (1943 and 1996).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:26 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:04 AM CDT.
