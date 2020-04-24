Food Banks to partner with local food distributors on new $3 Billion USDA Coronavirus Relief Program

Food banking solves two problems ... hunger and waste. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian resource responsible for securing, growing, processing, and distributing food to charitable organizations and persons in need. South Plains Food Bank, Inc. also strives to provide opportunities for persons to break out of the poverty cycle. The South Plains Food Bank is committed to alleviating hunger and giving hope to the hungry. We touch 1 in 8 people across the South Plains and serve over 57,000 people each year.