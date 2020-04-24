Food Banks to partner with local food distributors on new $3 Billion USDA Coronavirus Relief Program

**Release from The South Plains Food Bank**
[Lubbock, TX] – USDA announced the details of a new, $3 Billion Coronavirus relief program for growers, producers, and families facing the economic effects of COVID-19.
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) will deliver boxes of dairy, produce and meat through an open solicitation to local and regional food distributors, who must partner with food banks or other local nonprofits to distribute the food. USDA will spend at least $300 million per month for six months on produce, meat, and dairy products. There are no eligibility restrictions (such as income) for the people who receive food boxes.
This “truck to trunk” model is designed to meet the current need for social distancing and the dearth of volunteers at many organizations.
“This additional food will be critical to feeding families in every corner of Texas,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas. “We encourage all bidders to partner with Texas food banks to make it a success.”
The new program aims to keep workers in the food industry employed, reduce food waste streams, and provide food to families by harnessing the capacity of underutilized food distributors to source, create and ship food boxes to local nonprofits. The South Plains Food Bank can provide the logistics, food safety, and distribution expertise to make sure that the perishable food safely makes it into the hands of those most affected by COVID-19.
“We urge all Lubbock companies interested in this opportunity to partner with our network,” said David Weaver, CEO of the South Plains Food Bank. “Collectively, we can make sure this food reaches every community in Texas.”
About the South Plains Food Bank
Food banking solves two problems ... hunger and waste. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian resource responsible for securing, growing, processing, and distributing food to charitable organizations and persons in need. South Plains Food Bank, Inc. also strives to provide opportunities for persons to break out of the poverty cycle. The South Plains Food Bank is committed to alleviating hunger and giving hope to the hungry. We touch 1 in 8 people across the South Plains and serve over 57,000 people each year.
The South Plains Food Bank also supports programs that improve food security among the people we serve through our Kids Cafe program, Mobile Pantry program, and GRUB, Growing Recruits for Urban Business, program.
Our vision is to see a hunger-free community. Visit www.spfb.org for more information or find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
