Fourth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Cottle County

COTTLE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Cottle County reported its third and fourth cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
According to the Childress Regional Medical Center, the first patient was a telehealth appointment then drive thru clinic for testing, the patient never entered the clinic for services.
Judge Karl Holloway says that person has been in quarantine for a short period of time and the department of health will investigate any possible contacts this person may have had.
Now, Cottle County says there are three other cases that are related to the first. All patients have been quarantined for several weeks and there is low risk to the general public.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.