HSC’s School of Medicine ranked No. 1 for affordability

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s School of Medicine has been ranked as the most affordable medical school in the country for its in-state and out-of-state tuition and fees.
That ranking comes from U.S. News and World Report.
U.S. News ranked 188 medical schools and found the HSC had the least expensive out-of-state tuition fees at $31,908 for the 2019-2020 school year. Of average, from the 72 ranked public schools that submitted tuition and fee information, costs for out-of-state tuition was $60,293.
The Association of American Medical Colleges has also found an average of 78 percent of U.S. medical school applications were sent by out-of-state students.
Other schools that made the out-of-state list include Texas A&M University at No. 2, Univeristy of Southwestern Medical Center at No. 3 and the University of North Texas Health Science Center at No. 4. See that full list here.
In-state fees for 2019-2020 averaged $36,735 and the HSC cost $18,808.
“We are proud to claim being the most affordable medical school but we don’t compromise on quality education. A number of key metrics make our School of Medicine extremely competitive at a national level,”Dr. Steven L. Berk, the HSC’s executive vice president and School of Medicine dean said.
