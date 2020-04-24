Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
8 residents of Dallas-area care facility die of COVID-19
DALLAS (AP) — Eight residents of a Dallas-area long-term care facility have died this month after testing positive for the coronavirus. A spokeswoman for The Oxford Grand in McKinney said Thursday that the eight were among 13 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Spokeswoman Coryanne Graham says the infected residents all live in the memory care portion of the facility for people with dementia, separate from assisted-living residents. The coronavirus has ravaged nursing homes across the U.S., with more than 10,000 deaths reported nationwide. Health officials say about 22,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Texas and 561 people have died.
HARVEY-RECOVERY
Houston mayor denounces state's plan to control Harvey aid
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says he's offended by the state’s plan to take control of more than $1 billion in federal funds allocated to the city for Hurricane Harvey housing relief amid the coronavirus pandemic. Turner's comments Thursday came a day after Texas General Land Commissioner George P. Bush sent him a letter announcing the agency’s plan to partly strip the city’s power over the Harvey recovery money. The agency's move now awaits approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which originally dispersed the subsidies to the state and the Texas General Land Office.
VIRUS RELIEF-BEYONCE
Beyoncé identifies groups receiving $6M in coronavirus aid
Beyoncé is focusing her coronavirus relief efforts on organizations that are helping communities of color that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar announced on Thursday that her BEYGood charity will partner with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey’s Start Small campaign to provide $6 million in relief funds a variety of groups working to provide basic necessities in cities like Detroit, Houston and New Orleans. Part of the money will go to support efforts by the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Alliance of Mental Illness to provide mental wellness services in hard-hit cities, as well as organizations like No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen and more.
HALIBURTON LAYOFFS
Halliburton closes Louisiana facility, lays off 36 workers
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Texas-based oil field services company has laid off more than 30 workers in Louisiana citing “challenging market conditions.” A notice filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission and obtained by news outlets Tuesday says Halliburton permanently closed its facility in Broussard and laid off 36 workers there April 14. A company spokeswoman said Halliburton was making workforce adjustments because of reduced customer activity. The company announced March 18 that it was furloughing about 3,500 workers at its Houston campus as oil prices fell. On Monday, U.S. oil futures plunged below zero as storage storage space dwindled and demand collapsed.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEAT-PROCESSING-SAFETY
Stopping virus a huge challenge at crowded US meat plants
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dozens of U.S. meat-processing plants have been forced to close temporarily as the industry struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus among employees who often stand side-by-side while cutting and packaging beef, pork and poultry. Giant slaughterhouses that employ thousands of people are designed to have workers close together, making it difficult to adhere to social distancing guidelines that advise people to stay 6 feet apart. Even as companies take steps to protect workers, industry experts say it’s nearly impossible to eliminate all risk of catching the virus and they note safety measures have been adopted unevenly.
SEVERE WEATHER
At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana
MADILL, Okla. (AP) — Severe weather is blowing across the South after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. At least seven people have been killed, including a factory worker whose body was found a quarter mile from where an apparent tornado struck the factory in southern Oklahoma. A Louisiana man was swept away in flood waters after going out to grab a trash can, and a woman was killed on a bridge. Three more died when apparent tornado touched down near Onalaska, Texas. More than 150,000 customers are without power.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPELLING BEE REPLACEMENT
With spelling bee canceled, ex-spellers launch their own bee
With this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, an online spelling bee started by two teenage ex-spellers will include many of the kids who were considered favorites for the Scripps title. The SpellPundit Online National Spelling Bee will be contested the same week when the Scripps bee was scheduled to be held this year, concluding on May 28. The champion will receive $2,500. More than 200 spellers have already registered, including the majority of returning spellers from last year’s top 50 at Scripps.
AP-US-OIL-PRICES-Q&A
Q&A: Oil prices hit new lows as economic pain deepens
NEW YORK (AP) — A barrel of oil now costs less than a cheap bottle of wine. Oil tanks are filling up and producers are finding there’s nowhere to put the once-valuable commodity as global demand craters and prices sink to new lows. U.S. benchmark crude was trading around $6.50 a barrel Tuesday. That's more than 80% lower than the start of the year. The dizzying drop reflected stark suffering in the global economy that has left vastly diminished demand for oil. Some brokers were betting that storage would be more valuable than oil next month, leading some on Monday to pay potential buyers to take oil off their hands.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEAT-PLANTS
Tyson Foods idles largest pork plant as virus slams industry
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyson Foods is suspending operations indefinitely at a large Iowa pork processing plant that was blamed for fueling a coronavirus outbreak in the community. The company warned Wednesday that its closing of the plant in Waterloo would be a blow to hog farmers and potentially disrupt the nation’s pork supply. Tyson kept the plant open in recent days over the objections of the mayor and other local officials. The plant employs 2,800 workers and can process about 19,500 hogs per day, almost 4% of the nation's pork processing capacity. Several other meatpacking plants have temporarily closed due to coronavirus outbreaks.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BORDER-TROOPS
US adds cameras at Mexico border despite drop in crossings
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration has quietly added surveillance cameras at the U.S.-Mexico border in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The cameras and deployment of 540 more troops come despite a nine-month decline in apprehensions that indicate fewer people are crossing illegally. The Associated Press obtained internal military documents saying the Department of Defense personnel started manning 60 more mobile surveillance cameras this month in response to the COVID-19 outbreak at the request of the Department of Homeland Security. A Customs and Border Protection spokesman says the reason for the additional cameras was rising coronavirus cases in Mexico. Mexico has a fraction of the number of infections that have been confirmed in the U.S.