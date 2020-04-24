Lubbock businesses thrilled for partial reopen with governor’s Retail-To-Go order

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday marked the first day of Governor Abbott’s executive retail-to-go order, allowing certain stores to reopen and sell items to customers outside and away from the store.
Lubbock salon owner, Debbie Staudt of Staudt’s Hair Salon, said although she cannot do hair services just yet, she can sell products. She says this is really going to help get her business going again.
Staudt said she’s been very excited about today and it was the first time she stepped in the store in weeks.
“I never thought I’d be doing more retail than cutting or styling hair,” Straudt said.
“We have sold quite a bit of retail. We have sold numerous gift cards. Mother’s Day is right around the corner and people are buying. We have put together some gray coverage kits to do at home,” Staudt said.
The governor’s order provides health guidelines for how employers should welcome employees back into the workplace, like checking temperatures, but it also tries to keep distance between employees and their customers.
Businesses can take items out to people in the parking lot (the order encourages the business owner to place things into the trunk for the customers), drop things off at doorsteps, or mail items. They encourage payment to be over the phone or online.
“Today was the first day that I went out and delivered supplies and products to my clients and it was wonderful," Debbie said. "They pull up, text me, say, ‘Hey I’m here’, I go outside, they stay six feet away… I’m wearing my mask.”
Straut says she was happy she got to be able to open her business again, even if it’s with restrictions because she’s had bills to pay, but during this closure, she’s been most worried about her staff and clients.
“They’re all independent contractors, so that’s really who I thought about first of all, and then I thought about clients - they’re awesome and we do whatever we can do to take the best care of them.”
There are currently no set guidelines or timeline for when businesses like hers will be able to let customers in, but when the time comes, Straudt says she’s ready to deal with whatever safety protocols are necessary.
