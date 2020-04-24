Lubbock family shares Urban Safari Adventure for families

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During this time of social distancing, one local grandpa decided to create a fun-filled, adventure-packed activity for his grandkids. The idea blossomed when he wasn't able to spend time with them during Easter, but the family didn't keep the fun to themselves.
“Lions, tigers and bears oh my,” on this safari adventure, you don't know what you may find. Trent Lowe, the Pastor at Connect Church and his family released "Urban Big-Game Safari Adventure for Fidgety Explorers (UBSAFE,)" to help local and area families battle those quarantine blues.
"He decided that because we couldn't be together," said Lowe.
The safari was created by Trent’s father, Mike Lowe, as an activity for the family to do together outside the house but still practicing safe social distancing.
"Normally our families are together every Sunday,” said Lowe, “We have our church service, our families, attend together which is nice. Afterwards we will always come back to our house as a joint family. We have been able to do that for weeks now"
So, off they went, with their adventure in hand. A safari in the hub city. The Lowe family started their safari in front of Frenship high school's football field and traveled down 82nd street, searching for clues and following all of the directions-- including singing which may embarrass some explorers.
"We were just in the throes of the game. We took a couple of ones (pictures),” said Lowe, “I took a picture of one of my daughters, while we were singing, ‘Our Country ‘Tis of Thee.’ She was buckled over in her seat you know like, ‘Hopefully no one sees this’ and we were windows down, screaming at the top of our lungs."
The whole family had so much fun, they decided to share it.
“I was a little sneaky about it,” said Lowe, “He (Mike Lowe) didn’t know I was gonna share it with the whole world. We were gonna share it with our. Connect groups, our small groups that we have, and just kind of do a little thing for our kid’s resources.”
“So, he gave me his blessing to do that and I thought, ‘well, if I have that blessing, I might as well put it out for the world to see,’” said Lowe, “Hopefully there is other families that can enjoy it as much as we have."
The guide can be downloaded here.
