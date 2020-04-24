Skunk shot in Floydada tests positive for rabies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Floydada announced Friday that a skunk shot in town has tested positive for rabies.
The animal was killed in the 900 block of West Tennessee Street on Tuesday evening, April 21.
The person who shot the animal told Floydada Animal Control that the animal was acting strangely. Animal Control officer Manuel Barrientos contacted local veterinarians who administered the rabies test, that returned positive.
The City of Floydada says they want assure citizens that Animal Control has put out traps and are monitoring them, as well as working on-call this weekend to track the situation.
The City encourages people to call the City Hall number at 806-983-2834 if you see an animal acting suspiciously.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.