Sunny weekend ahead, winds may pick up Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I’ve got some good news for your Saturday, not as windy and still warm. Afternoon temperatures will be a little lower but will stay climb to the low 70s in Lubbock.
As for the winds, they will drop overnight to a speed of 5-10 mph by Saturday morning and stay in that range throughout the day.
The later part of the weekend will see some changes with wind speeds increasing, along with the afternoon temperatures.
By Sunday afternoon the winds will return to the south and speeds will vary from 15-25 mph. There should be more sunshine on Sunday and the daytime temps will climb to near 80 degrees.
The only issue could be some elevated fire danger on Sunday afternoon for the western South Plains.
As this point the highest afternoon temperature may be on Monday and or Tuesday. I expect sunny skies, breezy and a high around 90 degrees on those two days.
Most of the week will be sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the 70s to 80s.
