Texas Tech lab volunteers to decontaminate medical gear

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Biological Threat Research Laboratory with Texas Tech has partnered with the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center to decontaminate personal protective equipment for reuse.
N-95 masks and other small items can be decontaminated up to 20 times, Texas Tech says. The use of PPE has increased within the last few months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The research lab is extending its service to all health care personnel, first responders and detention centers.
Hospital and other facilities can either ship its materials to the lab or have it dropped off. It will be cleaned then shipped back or made available to the facilities.
