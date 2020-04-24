Texas Tech lab volunteers to decontaminate medical gear

Texas Tech lab volunteers to decontaminate medical gear
Texas Tech's Biological Threat Research Lab has volunteered to decontaminate PPE so it can be reused. (Source: Texas Tech Department of Environmental Toxicology website)
April 24, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT - Updated April 24 at 9:55 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Biological Threat Research Laboratory with Texas Tech has partnered with the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center to decontaminate personal protective equipment for reuse.

N-95 masks and other small items can be decontaminated up to 20 times, Texas Tech says. The use of PPE has increased within the last few months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The research lab is extending its service to all health care personnel, first responders and detention centers.

Hospital and other facilities can either ship its materials to the lab or have it dropped off. It will be cleaned then shipped back or made available to the facilities.

