Two Motorcyclists Seriously Injured in Crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are hospitalized after a major accident in south Lubbock.
Police say two motorcycles crashed into a pickup truck, around 10:00 P.M. Thursday, near 92nd Street and University Avenue.
EMS took the drivers of both motorcycles to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
