VIDEO: Texas AG Consumer Protection Division warns Lubbock Chamber about COVID-19 scams, price gouging

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Representatives from the Texas Attorney General’s office met with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce on Friday, to talk about state efforts to fight scams and price gouging.
The Consumer Protection Division "protects consumers and the legitimate business community by filing civil lawsuits under the Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA) and other consumer protection statutes.
Jennifer Jackson with the Consumer Protection Division described the mission of their agency dealing with home repair, salvage vehicle titles, price gouging, drug labeling, debt collection, diploma mills, unauthorized practice of law, government imposters, matchmaking service providers, and synthetic drugs.
Jackson said the agency is currently very busy with price gouging cases and scams and fraud related to the coronavirus.
Price gouging authority comes from the Texas Disaster Act, prevents sellers from taking advantage of the emergency by charging an “exorbitant or excessive price.”
You can find more about common consumer protection issues here: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection
