Broderick Washington, Jr. drafted by Baltimore

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech defensive tackle, Broderick Washington, Jr. was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft with the 170th pick by the Baltimore Ravens.
The 305 pounder, Longview native served as a team captain for his final two years for the Red Raiders. He recorded 94 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections,and one fumble recovery over the span of his college career.
Washington joins first rounder, Jordyn Brooks as the only Texas Tech players chosen in this year’s draft.
