Jahmi’us Ramsey enters the NBA Draft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech freshman guard, Jahmi’us Ramsey has entered his name in the NBA Draft pool. He has not signed an agent, leaving the door open for potential return to Tech.
In his one year of play for the Red Raiders, the Arlington native averaged 15 points a game to go along with 4 rebounds.
He also collected a number of accolades including Big 12 Freshman of the Year, All-Big 12 Second Team, Big 12 All-Newcomer team, and All-Freshman Team.
With the new NCAA withdrawal rule, Ramsey could elect to remove himself from the draft pool by June 3rd and return to Tech. He would have three more years of eligibility if he does so.
Ramsey is projected to be selected in the first round of this year’s NBA Draft. The 2020 NBA Draft is set to be held on June 25th.
