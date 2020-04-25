Super-Saturday Forecast Saves The Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Super-Saturday forecast! Though temperatures are starting out cooler than those of yesterday morning, today will become very pleasant as high temperatures reach the mid to upper 70's under mostly sunny sky. Skin protection is recommended if you plan to be in the sun for more than 30 minutes.
Tomorrow temperatures start near 50 degrees. Breezy wind speeds sustained between 15-20mph will help temperatures rebound into the low to mid 80′s with plenty of sunshine for your Sunday.
Monday morning temperatures begin with lows in the upper 50's to lower 60's while wind speeds begin fairly calm as the day progresses some areas off the Caprock may become breezy.
High temperatures Monday afternoon reach the lower 90′s under sunny sky. Tuesday’s forecast will be much the same as Monday’s.
