Terence Steele, Travis Bruffy sign undrafted rookie deals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2020 NFL draft has come and gone, but now players who didn’t get selected in the draft are free to sign with any team as undrafted free agents.
Two former Texas Tech players so far have inked deals to get a chance at making an NFL roster this upcoming season.
Offensive lineman Terence Steele has signed an undrafted rookie deal with the Dallas Cowboys, while offensive lineman Travis Bruffy has signed with the Green Bay Packers.
We’ll continue to monitor the free agent market, and update this story as players sign new deals.
