DPS statement on death of Retired DPS Colonel James B. Adams

Colonel James B. Adams became the Director of DPS on January 1, 1980, after his retirement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as an Assistant Director. Colonel Adams was born in Corsicana, Texas, in 1926. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and upon returning home to Texas, he attended Baylor University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts and later his law degree. Colonel Adams served as a prosecuting attorney before being elected to serve in the Texas House of Representatives — a position he would leave in 1951 to begin his career with the FBI as a Special Agent.