Lubbock County Medical Society urging businesses to maintain precautions as they start to reopen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Medical Society is encouraging local businesses to maintain precautions as they open, and asking local governments to be ready to reevaluate and resume isolation if hospitals become overwhelmed.
They issued a letter this week reminding people to stay at least six feet away from each other and to wear masks when they go outside.
They expressed their support for small business and said they "look forward to a day where we do not have to live in a fear of a microscopic threat."
You can see the full text of their statement below.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.