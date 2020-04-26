One on one with Lady Raiders Coach Marlene Stollings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sports Reporter Ronald Clark goes one on one with Lady Raiders Head Coach Marlene Stollings in an interview you’ll only see here on KCBD.
Stollings discussed the feeling of the team when they found out the season was over, Brittany Brewer being drafted into the WNBA, and the state of the Lady Raiders' program going forward.
After inheriting a (7-23) Texas Tech team, Stollings improved the team’s record to an (18-11) team on the cusp of making the NCAA tournament in just two years. With a (13-5) record at home this past season attendance is also up for the Lady Raiders.
