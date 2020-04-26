Warmer and Breezy Weather Wraps Up Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting out warmer this morning with a mix of clouds and sun, but as the day progresses sunshine will be the dominant force in the sky... Don't forget skin protection if you plan on spending more than 30min. at a time outdoors.
High temperatures today return to the low to mid 80′s with southerly wind speeds becoming breezy, sustained between 15-20mph with gusts up to 35-40mph. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged today. Temperatures tonight remain pleasant as they slowly decrease to morning low temperatures in the upper 50′s to 60 degrees.
Monday will be even warmer than today due to the strong high pressure ridge in the upper level of the atmosphere. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will soar into the low 90′s under a mix of clouds and sun as the dryline begins to sharpen as the afternoon progresses. The possibility for dryline thunderstorms exists though much of the activity will stay east of the Caprock.
Tuesday will be much like that of Monday with a cold front invading the area by Tuesday night.
Wednesday will be cooler with temperatures for the afternoon only reaching the low 80's.
A swift rebound in temperatures will end our week with the possibility of our first day with 100 degree temperatures for this year on Friday afternoon.
