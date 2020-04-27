Alamo Drafthouse Theaters will not reopen Texas locations after stay-at-home order expires

April 27, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 7:54 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alamo Drafthouse Theaters has announced they will not be reopening their Texas locations when Governor Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home order expires on April 30.

The announcement came on the Austin-based theater chain’s social media Monday, following Governor Abbott’s news conference revealing he would let his stay-at-home order expire, allowing certain businesses such as theaters to reopen with limited occupancy.

Alamo Drafthouse has 41 locations across the country, with 21 in Texas.

