Apparent drug deal led to Friday murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following an investigation into a Friday morning murder, police believe it was a drug deal gone wrong that led to the death of one Lubbock teen and the injury of another.
Police suspect it was 19-year-old David Ruth who shot 17-year-old Darrean Lee Nichols, killing him, and injured 18-year-old old Brianna Garza. Ruth was arrested on Friday, charged with murder and remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.
A witness interviewed by police said he was contacted by Ruth through Facebook to sell marijuana, according to a police search warrant. Over Facebook, Ruth went by the named Dada Stacy.
The witness agreed to meet Ruth along with Nichols and Garza in the 100 block of Avenue M early Friday morning.
When Ruth started to approach the vehicle the three were in, he pulled out a gun and began shooting, according to the warrant. Only Garza and Nichols were hit. Ruth ran from the scene, while the other three drove in one vehicle to the 1700 block of East 1st Place.
They called police from there, and that is where they found Nichols outside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. Garza was taken to Covenant Medical Center by private vehicle where she was treated and released.
When police interviewed the witness, he told them Dada Stacy was the same person who shot at them. Garza was also interviewed and described the man, which matched the description of Ruth.
Police also found Dada Stacy’s birthday listed on Facebook and matched it with Ruth.
Police were able to secure a warrant for Ruth on Friday and he was arrested later that day.
