Commissioners extend county disaster declaration to May 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Commissioners met during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday to extend its current disaster declaration, talk about what could happen to taxes because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Lubbock County Expo Center.
During that meeting the commissioners court will take action on a Lubbock County disaster declaration that was issued on March 13 and is set to expire later this week. That declaration refined the list of what is considered an essential service but did not mandate a shelter-in-place order for the county.
Now, the declaration will end on May 30 after a unanimous vote by the court to extend the declaration. The 30-day extension will give the court to make plans and adjustments in anticipation of the economic re-opening plan Gov. Greg Abbott will announce later today.
The commissioners also took time to talk about what could happen to some tax revenue because of the COVID pandemic.
In going over last month’s un-audited financial report, the topic of next year’s tax rate was brought up. Because its anticipated the taxes collected through this year could decrease, there will be an earlier-than-usual discussion on the county tax rate beginning in late July.
That will allow enough time for any necessary changes to be made by the time formal budget adoption talks begin in early August.
The court will also discuss the Lubbock County Expo Center and pick out an architect, designer, operator and other service providers. That meeting can be watched here.
