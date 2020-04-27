County commissioners to consider current disaster declaration, expo center architect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Commissioners will host a Zoom teleconference meeting at 10 a.m. Monday.
During that meeting the commissioners court will take action on a Lubbock County disaster declaration that was issued on March 13 and is set to expire later this week.
The current declaration has been amended to extend until Thursday. That declaration refined the list of what is considered an essential service but did not mandate a shelter-in-place order for the county.
The court will also discuss the Lubbock County Expo Center and pick out an architect, designer, operator and other service providers.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.