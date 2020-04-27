Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

City to provide another COVID-19 update, Abbott to announce state re-opening plan, small business loan applications open today

By Michael Cantu | April 27, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 6:19 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock announced two new cases of COVID-19, which brings the county total to 499.

At 11: 30 a.m. the City of Lubbock will have another virtual news conference to discuss the latest information about COVID in Lubbock County.

Gov. Greg Abbott will have a much-anticipated news conference at 2:30 p.m. to lay out his plan for how Texas will move forward with re-opening.

Another round of small business loan applications will be available today.

The State of Georgia, is one of the first states to lift more COVID restrictions.

