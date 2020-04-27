Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock announced two new cases of COVID-19, which brings the county total to 499.
- There are currently 293 active cases, 34 of whom are hospitalized.
- As of now, 40 people have died.
- Get the details on those cases here: COVID-19: 2 new cases reported Sunday; total of 499 in Lubbock County
At 11: 30 a.m. the City of Lubbock will have another virtual news conference to discuss the latest information about COVID in Lubbock County.
Gov. Greg Abbott will have a much-anticipated news conference at 2:30 p.m. to lay out his plan for how Texas will move forward with re-opening.
- Abbott has indicated not all businesses would open at once, and the re-opening would be in stages.
- As it is now, most current declarations and orders issued at the state and local level will expire at the end of the week, unless renewed.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune: Gov. Greg Abbott promises far-reaching announcement on reopening Texas businesses, including restaurants, hair salons
Another round of small business loan applications will be available today.
- This money will come from the latest economic recovery package signed into law by President Donald Trump.
- An additional $310 billion will be available.
- Read the details on that package here: Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals
The State of Georgia, is one of the first states to lift more COVID restrictions.
- Customers can eat inside restaurants and go to movie theaters.
- But, many business owners say it is too soon to re-open amid the pandemic.
- Read more here: Amid encouraging signs, some countries, US states move to ease coronavirus lockdowns
