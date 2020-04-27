Free mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Garza County

Garza County, Texas (KCBD) - The Garza County Sheriff’s office and Garza County Emergency Management Office has provided information about COVID-19 testing in Garza County.
The COVID-19 mobile test collection will be in Garza County Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Garza County Courthouse.
The testing will be provided at no cost to the patient.
You will need to register at 512-883-2400.
Tests will be conducted by appointment only.
