Governor Abbott issues executive order to open some businesses with limited capacity

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -In a news conference on Monday, Governor Abbott sat alongside state leaders and doctors, said he’s aiming to get Texas open through an executive order starting on Friday and ending the stay-at-home order on Thursday, as was scheduled.
“To get Texans back to work. That’s what today is all about," said Governor Abbott.
He said COVID-19 has been on the decline for 17 days, hospitalization rates have remained steady, and there are enough hospital beds right now, saying these are all indications that it’s time to move forward and open with guidelines.
“We will open in a way that uses safe standards for employees as well as for their customers.”
Governor Abbott said these standards are guided by doctors and CDC guidelines. Phase one starts on Friday and it includes opening restaurants, malls, movie theaters, and retail stores. Churches can have more opportunities to return to normal and museums and libraries can open up but must nix exhibits that would involve activities with hands. Outdoor activities can resume as long as no more than four people are playing at one particular time.
Abbott said focusing on the vulnerable population such as seniors 65 and older, will help the alleviate numbers of the virus, saying that 75 percent of COVID-19 deaths come from this age group. He asked businesses to help limit exposure to them.
“If we have contain the spread of COVID-19 during that time, we can move to phase two as early as May 18."
“If phase one works while containing COVID-19, phase 2 will expand that occupancy to fifty percent.”
Phase two will also open more businesses such as hair and nail salons, bars, and gyms.
“A strategic approach is required to ensure that we don’t reopen only to close down.”
Governor Abbott said to contain COVID-19, they are using a tracing system to contain COVID-19 and that includes establishing call centers, using technology to boost contact tracing, and mobilizing contract tracers. This tracing system will work in phases for the next couple of weeks and will use a “box it in” method to contain the virus.
“They test those who have been affected, help isolate those who test positive, then they try to locate everyone who has been in contact with the infected person, and then they work with them to self isolate for 14 days.”
He says an increase in testing will help to contain COVID-19. He says that when you add all of the testing opportunities by local and state governments and by the private sector, an increase in testing is do-able.
“We should easily exceed our goal of 25,000 tests per day.”
Counties with 5 cases or less have some exemptions to this state executive order. For more information, see the report below.
