Hottest of the year in this forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our hottest weather of the year, so far, is on the way this week. Except for one day, temperatures will run well above average and several days may bring record heat.
The average high temperature for the end of April is around 79 degrees in Lubbock. Highs today will be about ten degrees above that and tomorrow about 15 degrees above that.
The record high for today in Lubbock is 97° (in 1996). My forecast high for today is 90°.
The record for tomorrow is 94° (in 1992). My forecast high for tomorrow is 96°.
Considerable high cloudiness is expected today, resulting in a mostly cloudy - or, if you prefer, partly sunny - afternoon. Winds will generally range from about 5 to 15 mph in the Lubbock area.
Severe storms MAY brush the far southeastern viewing area late in the afternoon into early evening. The area is generally near or southeast of a Gail-Jayton-Guthrie line. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible.
Strong to severe storms may brush the far eastern KCBD viewing area tomorrow afternoon. The area is generally near or east of a Childress-Paducah-Guthrie-Aspermont line.
Late week is going to be even hotter, our hottest this season so far. But between now and then, however, the arrival of a cold front.
I will add more about the heat and the front to this story this morning.
