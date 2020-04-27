KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Asher

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Asher, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Asher is a 10-month old pit puppy who has spent the last five weeks with LAS.
He is a playful spirit who loves toys and kids. He is energetic, patient and well-mannered so he would make the perfect family dog.
Asher’s adoption fees for Monday, April 27, have been waived.
Anyone interested is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Reba
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.