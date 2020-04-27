Live fire training scheduled for Monday, April 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live fire training has been scheduled today, April 27, 2020 until 5:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility.
This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from the communities surrounding the airport.
You may receive calls of inquiry or concern.
If a caller wishes to speak with someone at the airport about the training burn, they can contact Airport Operations at 806-775-2044 (24 hours).
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.