Perry on state work group to discuss pandemic
Texas Senator Charles Perry
By KCBD Staff | April 27, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 7:50 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - State Senator Charles Perry has been appointed to two state work group that will discuss the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the State of Texas.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick placed Perry on the Jobs & Reopening the Economy and Food Supply Chain, and the Food Banks and Agriculture Senate groups. There are six work groups that have been put together.

Senators will also discuss challenges the state will face in the upcoming legislative session.

“As with all Senate work groups, the purpose of these committees is to discuss challenges and options, not to craft legislation," Patrick said in a news release. "Every senator is participating, and I am in regular contact with them on these discussions and I will continue to discuss these issues with them as we move forward.”

The full list of work groups can be found here:

Economic Impact & Budgeting

Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound

Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen

Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville

Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston

Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston

Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury

Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston

Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown

Senate Pandemic Preparedness

Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola

Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston

Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper

Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston

Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills

Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston

Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston

Public Schools & Higher Ed

Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood

Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas

Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr., D-Brownsville

Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe

Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney

Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Burleson

Health, Hospitals & COVID-19 Issues

Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham

Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway

Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels

Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown

Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston

Jobs & Re-Opening the Economy

Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills

Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville

Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas

Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper

Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe

Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo

Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock

Food Supply Chain, Food Banks & Agriculture

Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock

Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo

Sen. Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio

Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood

Sen. Peter Flores, R-Pleasanton

Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr., D-Brownsville

