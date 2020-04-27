Perry on state work group to discuss pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - State Senator Charles Perry has been appointed to two state work group that will discuss the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the State of Texas.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick placed Perry on the Jobs & Reopening the Economy and Food Supply Chain, and the Food Banks and Agriculture Senate groups. There are six work groups that have been put together.
Senators will also discuss challenges the state will face in the upcoming legislative session.
“As with all Senate work groups, the purpose of these committees is to discuss challenges and options, not to craft legislation," Patrick said in a news release. "Every senator is participating, and I am in regular contact with them on these discussions and I will continue to discuss these issues with them as we move forward.”
The full list of work groups can be found here:
Economic Impact & Budgeting
Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound
Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen
Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville
Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston
Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston
Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury
Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston
Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown
Senate Pandemic Preparedness
Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola
Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston
Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper
Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston
Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills
Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston
Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston
Public Schools & Higher Ed
Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood
Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas
Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr., D-Brownsville
Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe
Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney
Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Burleson
Health, Hospitals & COVID-19 Issues
Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham
Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway
Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels
Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown
Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston
Jobs & Re-Opening the Economy
Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills
Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville
Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas
Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper
Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe
Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo
Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock
Food Supply Chain, Food Banks & Agriculture
Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock
Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo
Sen. Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio
Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood
Sen. Peter Flores, R-Pleasanton
Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr., D-Brownsville
