Record heat possible Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Very warm temperatures are in the forecast the next 24 hours across the South Plains viewing area.
With high clouds around, low temperatures will likely remain in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s for most of us.
Cooler temperatures are possible across the Northwestern South Plains with readings as low as 50 degrees possible near Muleshoe.
There is a slight chance for a severe thunderstorm near Snyder, Jayton and Spur.
Rain chances are very low, but if a storm develops, it could become severe with hail and strong wind gusts.
Tuesday will likely be a hot day across the entire viewing area.
It should remain mostly sunny during the day with highs in the middle 90’s. Tuesday’s record high for Lubbock is 94 degrees set in 1992. This record is in jeopardy of being tied or broken Tuesday afternoon.
A cold front will track across the area switching winds to the north during the day, but cooler air lags behind and we will not feel the effects until Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Highs between 95 and 101 degrees are possible south of Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.
Lows drop into the 50’s Tuesday night followed by cooler highs in the 70’s and 80’s Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.