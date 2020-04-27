Salvation Army providing rent and utility assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis

“During these days of distancing ourselves from one another, those in need may be hesitant about having to leave their homes to get help – this on-site assistance sweep, in partnership with the landlord, provides The Salvation Army with an additional mechanism to be certain that those who need help with rent and utility assistance can have direct access to services at their doorsteps,” shares Major David Worthy. The Salvation Army is also using this Wednesday’s assistance sweep as a tool to gauge the potential need to provide the on-site delivery of services of this type post COVID-19.