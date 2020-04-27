Salvation Army providing rent and utility assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the past three weeks, The Salvation Army has been providing rent and utility assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Families and individuals needing assistance have been required to call and schedule an appointment to visit with a caseworker to complete the required documentation to fulfill the request.
To date, nearly $61,000.00 in monetary assistance has been provided to meet needs.
In an attempt to make the application/vetting process more readily available to people, The Salvation Army has partnered with a local landlord to provide on-site assistance to residents of Park Meadows Villas in East Lubbock.
A single-day assistance sweep has been planned for Wednesday, April 29 at Park Meadows Villas. The assistance sweep will entail having caseworkers on-site to meet with residents to vet requests, collect the necessary documentation, etc.
Additionally, Hope Totes will be distributed to families in need and a Salvation Army mobile canteen will be on-site to provide a light meal to Park Meadows Villas residents.
“During these days of distancing ourselves from one another, those in need may be hesitant about having to leave their homes to get help – this on-site assistance sweep, in partnership with the landlord, provides The Salvation Army with an additional mechanism to be certain that those who need help with rent and utility assistance can have direct access to services at their doorsteps,” shares Major David Worthy. The Salvation Army is also using this Wednesday’s assistance sweep as a tool to gauge the potential need to provide the on-site delivery of services of this type post COVID-19.
Rent and utility financial assistance is being made possible through a generous $75,000.00 grant provided by the Community Foundation of West Texas and the Lubbock Area United Way and services will be provided as long as there are funds available.
For more information, please contact Major David Worthy via email at david.worthy@uss.salvationarmy.org or via cell at 806.559.9235.
