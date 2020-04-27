Texas Governor’s report to Open Texas

THE GOVERNOR’S REPORT TO OPEN TEXAS (Source: Office of the Texas Governor)
April 27, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 5:00 PM

AUSTIN, Texas - Under the direction of Governor Abbott, with the advice of the Lt. Governor, Speaker of the House, Attorney General, and Texas Comptroller:

The Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas will safely and strategically restart and revitalize all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment, and culture.

“As we open Texas, we are each called upon to be Texans: to act responsibly as we re-engage in the economy, to continue following all health precautions and sanitizing guidelines, and to care for our vulnerable neighbors. Lives depend on our actions. I know you will respond as Texans.” – Governor Greg Abbott

