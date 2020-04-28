Abbott lifts self-quarantine for Texas-Louisiana travelers

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - The executive order that requires travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days after traveling from Louisiana to Texas will be lifted on Friday. But travel restrictions to other states remain in place.
That is made possible through Executive Order GA-20, which stems from another two executive orders issued in March.
The original executive order mandated a 14-day quarantine for air-travelers whose destination or point of origin was New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or The City of New Orleans. Another one soon followed, and made the same requirements for road travelers coming from Louisiana.
The updated executive order, issued on Monday, now allows travelers to go-to-or-come from Louisiana.
However, the 14-day quarantine mandate remains in place for travelers from California; Connecticut; New York; New Jersey; Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; and Miami, Florida.
This order does not apply to anyone who travels to these places for military purposes, health care reasons or reasons that are OK’d by the State of Texas.
Those who do need to travel to areas under the order are to complete a form once they leave, which will then be collected by troopers from the Department of Public Safety or other law enforcement officers. After arrival, travelers are required to go to their quarantine location for 14 days.
DPS will also make unannounced trips to check on that person’s condition. Anyone who breaks the order can either be fined up to $1,000, get up to 180 days in jail or both.
