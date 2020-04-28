Breezy and cooler tonight and Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A cold front will track across the area bringing gusty north winds and a drop in temperatures overnight and Wednesday.
Other than a few high clouds, skies remain clear with overnight lows falling into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s northwest of Lubbock with middle to upper 50’s across our southern counties.
Winds become north at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible late this evening and overnight tonight.
Gusty winds continue Wednesday morning. Look for plenty of sunshine with cooler daytime highs in the middle to upper 70’s across the area.
North winds continue at 10 to 25 mph through noon tapering off late in the day.
It remains clear and cool Wednesday night with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.
Southwest winds quickly warm us into the 80’s again Thursday with 95 to 100 degree heat expected Friday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.