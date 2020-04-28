City council to hear recommendations from economic task force

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council will hear recommendations from the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force during a 2 p.m. Zoom work session.
The task force will provide its recommendations on way to re-open the Lubbock economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The task force, co-chaired by Councilman Steve Massengale and CEO of United Supermarkets Robert Taylor, met on Friday to discuss what it will tell the council today.
No action will be taken during the 2 p.m. work session.
However, at 5 p.m. the city council will meet for its regular city council meeting. During that meeting, Mayor Dan Pope is set to issue an updated disaster declaration for the City of Lubbock based off recommendations from the economic task force.
The task force recommendations will come a day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced all social distancing executive orders set to expire Thursday night will not be renewed. That is part of his re-opening Texas plan, which will go into effect Friday.
Get the full work session and council meeting agenda here.
