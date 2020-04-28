Council unanimously approves task force recommendations, “Lubbock Safe!” guidelines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council voted unanimously to approve the recommendations of the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force (LERT) in a meeting on Tuesday.
The guidelines of the “Lubbock Safe!” program follow the order issued by Governor Greg Abbott on Monday, allowing the state’s stay-at-home order to expire and instituting a new phased plan to reopen Texas businesses.
The Lubbock Safe! guidelines will include a voluntary certification program for businesses to show customers they are willing to go above the minimum health and safety requirements with a sticker and logo given out after the business passes certain inspections.
The Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force says businesses who certify as Lubbock Safe will be listed on the City website and the program will be featured in extensive social media campaigns. The City said in a news conference following the City Council meeting businesses not following the criteria for certification can have their certification revoked.
The Lubbock Safe! Guidelines described by LERT include specifications for enclosed shopping malls, large stores or “Big Box” Retail, restaurants, non-essential medical businesses, child care providers, houses of worship, event centers, outside gatherings and flea markets, as well as Warehousing, Distribution and Manufacturing centers.
LERT says the objective of these guidelines is to provide uniform standards to businesses and their customers who desire to go above and beyond the Governor’s Executive Orders to further protect public health by reducing virus transmission risk and promoting social distancing as economic activity resumes.
You can read the full PDF of information on the Lubbock Safe! Guidelines here.
The following criteria are listed as some important steps to follow in order to receive Lubbock Safe certification:
• Hand sanitizer stations should be placed near every entrance (touchless preferred).
• Face coverings are strongly recommended for all employees and for all customers entering any business.
• At-risk persons should stay at home as much as possible.
• Signage and notifications to customers should strongly recommend at-risk populations take extra precautions to protect themselves from contracting COVID19.
• Practice 6 foot social distancing protocols throughout the business, for customers and employees.
• All employees should be trained on appropriate cleaning and disinfection protocols, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette.
• Employees (including volunteers) should use hand sanitizer or wash their hands upon entering their place of work. It is strongly recommended employees use hand sanitizer or wash their hands between customers.
• Cashiers are strongly encouraged to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands between each customer.
• A barrier between cashiers and customers that extends beyond standard counter space is strongly recommended. This can be done with a barrier such as boxes/tables or a transparent partition.
• Forehead temperature scan and health survey of all employees (including volunteers) should be taken prior to every shift. Employees and volunteers who answer affirmatively to any questions on the health survey, or who have a temperature in excess of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, should be sent home.
• Businesses can use the health survey to screen employees (without forehead temperature scans) until the businesses can acquire an adequate supply of touchless forehead thermometers.
• Touchless payment options should be encouraged.
• Frequently used work areas and touch points should be cleaned and sanitized in 30 minute intervals.
• Required signage, directional/distance markings on floors, employee sanitation guidelines etc. should be clearly posted.
• Businesses should take affirmative steps to comply with all public health regulations, sanitation guidelines and codes applicable to your industry.
Further information on the next phase of businesses to open will come in mid-May when the Governor and the City Council will examine data over the two-week period of phase one.
