Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced retailers, restaurants and movie theaters can start letting a limited number of customers in, starting Friday.
- Phase two of Abbott’s re-open Texas plan would allow salons and bars to re-open in mid-May.
- The orders could be rolled back if there is a spike in new cases.
- Read the details here: Gov. Greg Abbott to let restaurants, movie theaters and malls open with limited capacity Friday
Lubbock County has added five new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 504.
- Now, there are 298 actives COVID cases and 172 people have recovered.
- Forty-three people have died.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: 5 new cases, 3 additional deaths reported Monday; total of 504 in Lubbock County
House and Senate lawmakers will return to Washington D.C. on Monday.
- Many lawmakers have been working from home during the pandemic.
- Senators says social distancing measures will be put into place.
- Read more from The Associated Press on what legislators will work on first: Congress looking at new virus package but divided over aid
The Democratic presidential primary in New York has been canceled.
- Commissioners removed Sen. Bernie Sanders from the ballot, leaving Joe Biden as the sole candidate.
- Sanders suspended his campaign two weeks ago.
- Read more from The AP here: New York nixes Democratic presidential primary due to coronavirus
