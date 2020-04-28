Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Abbott reveals plan to re-open Texas, cases in Lubbock still on slight climb, New York does away with Democratic primary

By Michael Cantu | April 28, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated April 28 at 6:18 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced retailers, restaurants and movie theaters can start letting a limited number of customers in, starting Friday.

Lubbock County has added five new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 504.

House and Senate lawmakers will return to Washington D.C. on Monday.

The Democratic presidential primary in New York has been canceled.

