Lubbock nail salons react after continued orders to remain closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday, Governor Gregg Abbott said he’s working on re-opening Texas. During phase one, businesses like restaurants, malls, movie theaters, and retail stores will be allowed to open with 25 percent occupancy.
Phase 2 will open businesses like bars, gyms, and hair and nail salons, but the reopening date has not yet been decided.
Two Lubbock nail salon owners explain how they've been impacted by coronavirus closures, and what they're doing to prepare to open. These businesses will have to wait until at least mid-May to find out if they're able to reopen their doors to their clients.
Chad and Stephanie Rice own and run Detail Art Studio. Stephanie has been in the business for 20 years. Their business has been closed for almost 6 weeks.
"We chose to shut down five days before we were forced to shut down just because we could see the danger. And we wanted to protect not only ourselves and our families but our customers as well."
They said they’ve been impacted financially due to the required closings.
“The impact itself to our company has been pretty severe,” said Chad Rice, “I mean when it came down to shutting down the shop. It really puts us in a situation where we have zero income. So, we've resorted to things trying to generate some income.”
Stephanie added, “but nothing quite measures that.”
The Rice's and the Owners of Unique Nails & Spa said they're waiting to find out when they can reopen, and in the meantime, they’re also are making changes to make sure they themselves are safe, as well as their clients.
"We started about three weeks ago, we started to cleaning up,” said Uyen Nguyen, co-owner unique nail salon, “Setting up all nail station, kinda like 6 feet, social distancing, from nail station to the pedicure chair. Kind of like, remodel a bit, like clean and disinfect everything-- the tools-- in everything in the nail shop."
Each salon says they're requiring clients to wear face masks during their visits. The Rice's said they ordered extra Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear for when they do open.
"We will be checking temperatures at the door,” said Stephanie, “We will be wearing N-95 masks, we will have face shields on covering our face, we will have Shoe Covers covering our shoes as to not track things in and out of this one, we will be offering hand sanitizer at the door at our desk."
Both nail salons said they are waiting to hear from the state but told that it would be around May 18th before they were updated.
Tuesday, The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations sent out an email to these establishments- reminding them that "all cosmetology salons including nail salons, estheticians, and mini salons, barber shops, and massage establishments are to remain closed until the executive order, GA-18 is amended or rescinded.”
