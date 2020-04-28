Suspected Neo-Nazi Sentenced to 2.5 Years for Gun Crime

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox has announced that suspected neo-Nazi Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for a gun crime.
In an appearance by teleconference from the Lubbock County Detention Center, Bruce-Umbaugh, 23, was sentenced to 30 months in prison before U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix. Bruce-Umbaugh pleaded guilty to possession of firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person in Lubbock in January.
Bruce-Umbaugh was arrested in November of 2019 in Post, Texas, dressed in tactical gear and admitted to possessing AR-15 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, and assorted ammunition while being an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
According to court documents, Bruce-Umbaugh admitted he and driver Kaleb Cole were pulled over in a blue Ford in which law enforcement officers discovered the firearms, a small canister of marijuana, and a vial of THC oil.
Documents say Bruce-Umbaugh, at first, denied having anything illegal inside the vehicle during the traffic stop. Only later did he admit that the firearms, marijuana, and THC belonged to him.
24-year-old Kaleb J. Cole of Montgomery, Texas, who was with Bruce-Umbaugh when he was arrested, was arrested himself in February of this year, charged with cyberstalking and threatening journalists and activists.
In a detention hearing in November, prosecutors argued the government had reason to believe Bruce-Umbaugh is a member of AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group.
Prosecutors at the detention hearing argued in jailhouse phone calls, Bruce-Umbaugh allegedly referenced his affiliation with “the group,” declared he was “a Nazi,” and discussed a photo taken of him and another AtomWaffen Division member at the Auschwitz concentration camp.
In a video released in February, Bruce-Umbaugh is shown handcuffed and clad in an orange jumpsuit, telling agents, “I assume you’re here because of my swastika flag and my firearms."
“The Northern District of Texas is committed to keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals,” U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox said after the defendant pleaded guilty. “As a drug user, this defendant should never have been allowed to possess firearms. We’re grateful to our law enforcement partners for helpings us keep this defendant, and his guns, off the streets.”
“The amount of weapons and ammunition seized from the defendant could have caused serious harm. Luckily, the FBI and our law enforcement partners successfully intervened before an act of violence could be committed,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno said then. “The FBI will continue working with our partners to protect the communities we serve.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Lubbock Resident Agency, the Garza County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Rancourt is prosecuting the case.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.