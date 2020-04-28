Texas Tech Athletics cutting budget by almost $7 million

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has confirmed a $7 million budget cut for Texas Tech Athletics for the 20-21 school year.
Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said the budget cuts will include eliminating performance bonuses for Texas Tech coaches and the athletic director.
The budget cuts come in response to the shutdown for all sports caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
There has been no mention of job cuts at this time. The athletic director did say that more could be on the way if the upcoming football season can’t be played in its entirety.
Most of the budget cuts will be coming from operational and administrative expenses.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.