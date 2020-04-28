Texas Tech museum holds off on May 1 open

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Though museums in Texas will be allowed to open on Friday the Museum of Texas Tech will hold off on re-opening.
The museum closed to the public and volunteers on March 17 and will remain closed until it is ordered to open by Texas Tech.
Museums have been allowed to re-open after an announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday. However, all entities that are allowed to open on Friday still reserve the right to not open if they chose.
