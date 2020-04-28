LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat today, then some brief heat relief before the hottest weather yet this year arrives. Some record high temperatures are likely. It is time to think heat safety.
Sunshine, wind, heat, and dry fuels will create an elevated wildfire danger this afternoon. Today is a NO BURN DAY. Temperatures will peak from the upper 80s in the northwest KCBD viewing area to the upper 90s in the southeast.
The record high for today in Lubbock is 94° (in 1992). My forecast high is 94°. That's about 15 degrees above the average.
Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible.
Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.
Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it - water. Drink plenty of it, even if you aren't thirsty.
Outdoors try to stay in the shade, but it's even better if you can stay in an air-conditioned environment.
People spending time outdoors, especially those working in the sun, should know and watch for the signs of heat illness. Find out more about heat illness, heat safety, and child heat safety at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat
Strong storms MAY brush the far southeastern viewing area late in the afternoon into early evening. The area is generally southeast of a Paducah to Snyder line. These storms likely will quickly become severe as the move eastward (away from the viewing area).
Fair, breezy, and cool tonight as a cold front passes through the South Plains.
Some brief heat relief follows the cold front. Tomorrow will be sunny with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs ranging from the mid-70s to low 80s. Winds will be breezy in the morning, gradually becoming light by mid- to late afternoon.
The heat begins returning Thursday afternoon. I expect highs from the mid-80s to low 90s. The day will be sunny, the afternoon gusty.
The average high temperature in Lubbock on the last day of April is 80 degrees. Highs today will be about ten degrees above that and tomorrow about 15 degrees above that.
Record heat will kick off the month of May. Some spots in the viewing area likely will record their first triple-digit temperatures of the year. Lubbock's May 1 record high is 96° (2012). My forecast high is 100°.
As noted yesterday, in this heat the interior of a parked vehicle, even with windows cracked, can become dangerously hot in minutes. NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. Never leave any one with health issues or an animal unattended in a vehicle. Please keep this in mind and remind others.
