Brief Relief, Then More Record Heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today brings some relief after yesterday’s record heat. It will, however, be short lived. The heat returns tomorrow followed by record heat Friday and Saturday. The heat, gusty winds, lack of precipitation, and dry fuels will keep the local grass fire danger elevated. These NO BURN weather conditions will continue through the weekend.
This April is the second driest in Lubbock's record, which dates from 1911. A scant 0.02" of precipitation was recorded at the airport.
The driest April in the record was in 2011. Not even a trace was measured that April. That year a severe drought was underway, and 2011 was Lubbock's driest year on record (just 5.86").
The wettest April in the record was in 1915. 6.18 inches was measured.
Today will be sunny, rather gusty - especially this morning - but also 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Lubbock Tuesday measured a record 96°, topping the previous maximum of 94° on April 28, 1992. Highs will range from the mid-70s northwest to near 80° south and east.
Tonight will be fair, winds light, temperatures quite cool. Lows will range from the mid-40s northwest to low 50s southeast.
The heat returns tomorrow afternoon. I expect highs from the mid-80s northwest to the low 90s southwest. The day will begin sunny but become partly cloudy and gusty in the afternoon.
The average high temperature in Lubbock on the last day of April and the first of May is 80 degrees.
Record heat will kick off May. Some spots in the viewing area likely will record their first triple-digit temperatures of the year. Lubbock's May 1 record high is 96° (2012). My forecast high is 99°. That's still near 100°.
In addition to the record heat, Friday will be gusty and partly cloudy. If the cloud cover is less than expected the high likely will be triple-digits. If more than expected the high will be a little lower.
As I noted yesterday, it's time to think about heat safety. NEVER leave a child, anyone with underlying health issues, or a pet, unattended in a vehicle.
Later this morning I’ll post my video which will illustrate much of what is touched on in this story.
