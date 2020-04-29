CARES Act aid available to Texas Tech students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act is available to some students who are enrolled at Texas Tech this spring semester.
The CARES act allots $14 billion in emergency higher education funding through the Higher Education Relief Fund. Students can request relief from the federal government for food, housing, course material, technology, health care, childcare and other expenses, according to Texas Tech.
This aid is only available to students who are enrolled in at least one face-to-face course this spring semester. However, international, dual credit, non-U.S. citizen students and students enrolled only in online courses prior to March 13 are not eligible.
Those eligible for relief can request funds throughout the remainder of this semester. That application information is available on the Texas Tech Financial Aid website.
Funding from this will not effect students financial aid allotment in the future. The aid will also be given to students directly and will not cover outstanding balances owed to Texas Tech.
Read step-by-step details and frequently asked questions here.
