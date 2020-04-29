Cool and dry tonight, record heat on the way Friday and Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Dry weather is in the forecast across the South Plains tonight through Friday.
Little or no precipitation is in the forecast for the next several days.
The main weather story will be the potential to experience record heat again Friday and Saturday.
Models show highs between 95 and 100 degrees both days.
The record high for Friday is 96 degrees set in 2012. Saturday’s record high is 97 degrees also set in 2012.
Both records are in jeopardy of being tied or broken in the coming days.
Meanwhile, it will be cooler than average tonight.
Clear skies and light winds should allow overnight lows to drop into the middle and upper 40’s most areas.
Winds return to the south overnight.
Southwest winds quickly warm us into the 80’s again Thursday with 95 to 100 degree heat expected Friday and Saturday.
Hot temperatures continue through early next week with a possible drop in temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
