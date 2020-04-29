Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

City lays out its own re-opening guidelines, 3 new COVID cases confirmed, U.S. cases pass 1 million mark

By Michael Cantu | April 29, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 6:12 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock City Council approved guidelines to re-open the economy.

Lubbock added three new cases of COVID-19 to its count, bringing the county total to 507.

The number of U.S. COVID cases has passed the 1 million mark.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to force meat processing plants to stay open during the COVID pandemic.

  • The president called the plants critical to the U.S.'s infrastructure.
  • The order came after several plants closed, and companies considered closing more because of infections among employees.
  • Read that story here: Trump orders meat processing plants to remain open

