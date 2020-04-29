Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock City Council approved guidelines to re-open the economy.
- Those guidelines include social distancing, using hand sanitizers, limiting occupancy in businesses and employees using masks.
- Those guidelines can be found here: Council unanimously approves task force recommendations, “Lubbock Safe!” guidelines
Lubbock added three new cases of COVID-19 to its count, bringing the county total to 507.
- There are 266 active cases with 198 recoveries.
- The death toll remains at 43 people.
- Read more here: COVID-19: 3 new cases, 0 additional deaths reported Monday; total of 507 in Lubbock County
The number of U.S. COVID cases has passed the 1 million mark.
- However, cases have been flattening out for almost a week after a spike in confirmed cases on Friday.
- The death toll in the U.S. is currently past 58,000.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Easing lockdowns makes day-to-day choices more complicated as US coronavirus cases top 1 million
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to force meat processing plants to stay open during the COVID pandemic.
- The president called the plants critical to the U.S.'s infrastructure.
- The order came after several plants closed, and companies considered closing more because of infections among employees.
- Read that story here: Trump orders meat processing plants to remain open
